Furry Friend Friday - Mimi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Mimi! Mimi is a 2-year-old girl that has been patiently waiting on a forever home for almost nine months.

Mimi was brought into Pawmetto Lifeline from a local municipal shelter and was believed to have been living outside before that.

Mimi is a lover. She is super affectionate and would make the perfect lap cat for a lucky family. She adores people. No amount of attention is too much for this girl. If you are not petting her or at least looking at her then she will be trying everything she can to get your attention. Mimi just wants to be the center of your world as if nothing else matters.

When she is tired out from all the love, she enjoys napping on a soft blanket or in a hideaway place like her crinkle tunnel. Mimi gets along fairly well with the other kitties at Pawmetto Lifeline. She is not one to snuggle another cat or tolerate them being in her face but she can cohabitate pretty well with another relaxed cat.

Mimi is one of many adult cats that Pawmetto Lifeline have available for adoption. Due to the overwhelming amount of cats in their facility right now, Pawmetto Lifeline is holding a “MEOWZA!” Adult Cat Adoption Special now through this Saturday, August 21. All cats that are six months and older are only $25.

Adoption fees include their spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip and any other medical care they have had during their time here. Pawmetto Lifeline desperately needs to adopt out some adult cats so that they can save more lives.

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 Friday and Saturday. Come out and find your new best friend.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.