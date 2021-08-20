First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers and storms for your weekend in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers and storms for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible (30-40% chance). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· Your weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for a few showers and storms.

· We’ll see a few showers and storms in the Midlands Saturday. Some heavy rain is possible. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· More showers and storms are in your forecast next week. Highs will be in the low 90s through Wednesday.

· High temperatures will drop into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

· We’re tracking more activity in the tropics. Grace will not impact South Carolina. Henri will create a high threat of rip currents at SC beaches through the weekend.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Some showers and storms are possible this weekend. We don’t believe your weekend will be a complete washout though.

Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances are around 40% Sunday for now by afternoon and evening. Some heavy rain is possible. Stay weather aware. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

More showers and storms for next week. Highs will be in the 90s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll be in the upper 80s by the end of the work week.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Grace will continue to track west toward Mexico. Grace will not impact South Carolina.

Henri is located in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is not expected to directly impact South Carolina. However, there will be a heightened threat of rip currents for South Carolina beaches for the next several days. Be careful at the beach.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

