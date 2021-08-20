SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Afternoon storm chances continue into the weekend, and we are tracking activity in the tropics.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • The weather pattern is that of a typical of a SC Summer
  • Expect daytime highs in the low 90s
  • There is a chance of afternoon showers and storms everyday
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Weather Story:

Storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening again. Rain chances are 30%. Highs will be in the low 90s but it will be humid, feeling closer to 100.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Some showers and storms are possible this weekend, not much as rain chances are 20% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Grace will continue to track west toward Mexico. Grace will not impact South Carolina in any way.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a hurricane today and is located in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is not expected to directly impact South Carolina. However, there will be more of a threat of rip currents for South Carolina beaches for the next several days. Be careful at the beach.

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Slowly drying out with temps falling into the 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers and storms. Highs around 90 and humid.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. 20% Chance for showers and storms.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few spotty storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh signed an order on Tuesday that found in part that the South Carolina...
Judge rules that firing of SC disabilities director was illegal
School officials say three students were injured from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by...
14 year old arrested in connection with shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths Wednesday

Latest News

wis
First Alert: More heat, humidity and storms in the forecast
Von Gaskin's August 19th Forecast
Von Gaskin's August 19th Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 8/19/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 8/19/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 8/19/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 8/19/21