FIRST ALERT - Afternoon storm chances continue into the weekend, and we are tracking activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

The weather pattern is that of a typical of a SC Summer

Expect daytime highs in the low 90s

There is a chance of afternoon showers and storms everyday

First Alert Weather Story:

Storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening again. Rain chances are 30%. Highs will be in the low 90s but it will be humid, feeling closer to 100.

Some showers and storms are possible this weekend, not much as rain chances are 20% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Grace will continue to track west toward Mexico. Grace will not impact South Carolina in any way.

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a hurricane today and is located in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is not expected to directly impact South Carolina. However, there will be more of a threat of rip currents for South Carolina beaches for the next several days. Be careful at the beach.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Slowly drying out with temps falling into the 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers and storms. Highs around 90 and humid.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. 20% Chance for showers and storms.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few spotty storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

