Sheriff, school district provide update on Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Orangeburg County School District are holding a joint press conference to provide an update on Wednesday’s shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the sheriff’s office and will be streamed live here when it begins.

Three students were injured when gunshots were fired from a vehicle during afternoon dismissal, deputies say.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that one person was in custody Wednesday in connection with the shooting. Sheriff Ravenell says the suspect is a juvenile and is charged with two counts of assault and battery. The juvenile suspect was taken to DJJ.

RELATED STORY | Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Sheriff Ravenell says the shooting was an isolated incident and was not considered a drive by.

Deputies believe the students who were shot received non life-threatening injuries.

