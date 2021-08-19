Sheriff, school district provide update on Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Orangeburg County School District are holding a joint press conference to provide an update on Wednesday’s shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Three students were injured when gunshots were fired from a vehicle during afternoon dismissal, deputies say.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that one person was in custody Wednesday in connection with the shooting. Sheriff Ravenell says the suspect is a juvenile and is charged with two counts of assault and battery. The juvenile suspect was taken to DJJ.
Sheriff Ravenell says the shooting was an isolated incident and was not considered a drive by.
Deputies believe the students who were shot received non life-threatening injuries.
