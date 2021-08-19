SkyView
Secretary of Education says SC ban on school mask mandate putting student’s safe return to classrooms at risk

Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster and State...
Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman criticizing the state budget rule that bans schools from requiring masks be worn.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The federal government says South Carolina’s ban on school mask mandates is putting students’ safe return to in-class learning at risk.

Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman criticizing the state budget rule that bans schools from requiring masks be worn.

“South Carolina’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law,” Cardona said.

However, several districts have gone against that rule including Charleston County and Colleton County school districts. Cardona acknowledged those school districts and said his department is standing by them.

NO shots fired at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
School District Five says Chapin High School assembly violated district COVID guidelines
NO shots fired at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game
SC professor receives grant to study Medicaid programs for substance use disorders
NO shots fired at Ridge View vs Westwood high school football game
