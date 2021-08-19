SkyView
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What happens when you mix hairspray, headlice, and a little dab of Elvis? Hairlarity!  You’ll find out how in an uplifting comedy coming to Chapin and Columbia.

Never underestimate what hairspray and bobby pins can do. The play Pouf! opens in our area after making its Off-Broadway debut. Richard Edward is the artistic director of Studio Mayday, one of the groups putting on the production.  The others involved are Evolving Door Theatre Company and Chapin Theatre Company. The story shows how hairspray and bobby pins enrich the life of a 1958 housewife in ways she did not expect.

Pouf! opens this weekend and is on stage three weekends in a row.

Showtimes:

Chapin Theatre Company on 102 Lexington Avenue in Chapin

Columbia Music Festival Association on 914 Pulaski Street in Columbia

Tickets are $15 to $18.

For more details, click here.

