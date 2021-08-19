Pedestrian killed during collision in Richland County

DENTSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Richland County Wednesday, officials say.

According to State Troopers, a minivan was traveling west on Parklane Road near Overpond Road around 9:30 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian that was illegally crossing the road.

The Richland County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

