One injured in Aiken neighborhood shooting.

By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot late Wednesday night in the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Officers say they received a call for shots fired at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on the 1600 block of Aldrich Street.

Right now, the condition of the victim is unknown.

Investigators say there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Check back with News 12 for updates.

