30-year-old man reported missing found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has located a 30-year-old man who had been reported missing.

Officials say Travis McFadden was last around 6 a.m. on August 17, according to reports.

On August 19, officials announced that McFadden had been found safe shortly after 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.