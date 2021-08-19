SkyView
30-year-old man reported missing found safe

Travis McFadden
Travis McFadden(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has located a 30-year-old man who had been reported missing.

Officials say Travis McFadden was last around 6 a.m. on August 17, according to reports.

On August 19, officials announced that McFadden had been found safe shortly after 4:45 p.m.

