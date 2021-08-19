Missing Pittsburgh girl may be in Sumter County, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for a missing Pennsylvania teen they believe may be in Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Hoover, 17, has been reported missing out of Pittsburgh and may be in Sumter County.

Hoover was last seen on July 26 in the Lincoln Place neighborhood.

She is 5′2″, 100 pounds, with freckles, blue eyes and long red hair with blonde tips.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at (412) 323-7141.

