Local organization provides job training for people with autism

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Unumb Center for Neurodevelopment is starting a job training program for people with autism by teaching them how to make t-shirts.

The program offers real-life job simulations to give students the life skills they need to enter the workforce.

“It’s not necessarily the skills that are the most important thing, but sometimes they’re practicing, ‘What do I do on my lunch break?’ or ‘How do I clock in and out?’ and ‘What does my paycheck look like and what are the deductions?’” said Kera Breitenstien, PR manager and teacher at The Unumb Center.

People with autism are just as able to be valuable employees like anyone else, says Unumb Center Executive Director Anslie Patrick. But they may need job training skills to be broken down a little more or taught differently than in other programs.

“We want the individuals that we serve to have an opportunity to be citizens in their community,” said Patrick. “To have a fulfilling life, and to be able to give back the same way. To have a meaningful, meaningful life.”

Allison Williams, an Employment Specialist with ARC of the Midlands, helps find jobs for people with all ability levels. She says people with special needs add value and diversity to the workforce while taking a great amount of pride in their work.

“They, a lot of times, want to work just as hard, if not harder, than anybody else. They strive to do well at their jobs,” said Williams. “It makes them also feel more independent and they’re able to socialize and make some money!”

The Unumb Center’s fall semester program begins August 26 and is available for people with diagnosed autism spectrum disorder from ages 13-21.

