Kershaw Co. man arrested, accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrest of a Kershaw County man in connection with distributing child sexual abuse material.

Hector Luis Pajan, 43, has been charged with three counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Pajan.

Officials say Pajan produced and distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

On August 17, Pajan was taken into custody by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.

