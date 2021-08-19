SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Greenwood High School student charged with carrying weapon on school property, report says

Greenwood High School student charged with carrying weapon on school property, report says
Greenwood High School student charged with carrying weapon on school property, report says(WYFF News 4)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - An Upstate high school student was charged this week after deputies said they got a tip on a cell phone video about a weapon in a bookbag.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning at Greenwood High School, at 1816 Cokesbury Road, according to a police report.

A name was not released because of the student’s age.

The report said the school resource officer alerted his superiors that a guidance counselor provided him with the cell phone video showing the student pulling a pistol out of his bookbag while at school.

The student was escorted out of a classroom and the officers and school officials searched the bookbag, finding a black “BB pistol,” according to the report.

They also found vaping fluid in the backpack, the report said.

The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh signed an order on Tuesday that found in part that the South Carolina...
Judge rules that firing of SC disabilities director was illegal
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths Wednesday
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion

Latest News

wis
First Alert: More heat, humidity and storms in the forecast
Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb
Lancaster mom still on ventilator battling COVID-19 after emergency c-section delivery
Kershaw Co. man arrested, accused of distributing child sexual abuse material
Lancaster mom still on ventilator battling COVID-19 after emergency c-section delivery
Lancaster mom still on ventilator battling COVID-19 after emergency c-section delivery