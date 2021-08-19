Greenwood High School student charged with carrying weapon on school property, report says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - An Upstate high school student was charged this week after deputies said they got a tip on a cell phone video about a weapon in a bookbag.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning at Greenwood High School, at 1816 Cokesbury Road, according to a police report.

A name was not released because of the student’s age.

The report said the school resource officer alerted his superiors that a guidance counselor provided him with the cell phone video showing the student pulling a pistol out of his bookbag while at school.

The student was escorted out of a classroom and the officers and school officials searched the bookbag, finding a black “BB pistol,” according to the report.

They also found vaping fluid in the backpack, the report said.

The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, the report said.

