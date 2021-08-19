SkyView
Greenville County GOP leader dies from COVID-19

Pressley Stutts
Pressley Stutts(WYFF News 4)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The leader of the Greenville County Republican party has died.

Pressley Stutts died Thursday morning from COVID-19, according to the Anderson County Republican Party.

Stutts shared his COVID-19 journey on his Facebook page.

On Aug. 13 he posted on Facebook the following:

“Listen to me please: I am making a decision to go on a ventilator. This is my OWN decision. I trust God to keep me. I ask you to trust Him, too. He IS ABLE, right? My faith is strong that I will come through this. May be days or weeks, but God IS in CONTROL! Patty, I LOVE YOU! Pressley 3, Bart, Cavin and Linc, I LOVE YOU DEEPLY! Remember what I have instilled in your hearts and minds. I WILL wake up from this short rest and be back in the game soon! PLEASE PRAY LIKE YOU HAVE NEVER PRAYERED BEFORE! I HUMBLY ASK YOU. GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU!”

Thursday morning the following was posted on his professional Facebook page:

“Pressley C. Stutts, Jr., CDR, CHC, USNR-Ret. February 3rd, 1957 - August 19th, 2021

“On behalf of Pressley’s family, and at Patty’s specific request, we would please request privacy for the family at the very difficult time. We will provide further updates as they develop.”

Earlier this month people gathered in front of his home for a prayer vigil.

Stutts was 64 years old.

