SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County, Indiana.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Police found him Monday without the girl.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done, and police said additional charges could be added in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh signed an order on Tuesday that found in part that the South Carolina...
Judge rules that firing of SC disabilities director was illegal
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths Wednesday
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Lucky black cat leads to owner's rescue
wis
First Alert: More heat, humidity and storms in the forecast
OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises to the North Pole.
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole