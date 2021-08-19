SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh signed an order on Tuesday that found in part that the South Carolina...
Judge rules that firing of SC disabilities director was illegal
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths Wednesday
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion

Latest News

A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Lucky black cat leads to owner's rescue
wis
First Alert: More heat, humidity and storms in the forecast