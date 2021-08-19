SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 dead after shooting in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from...
FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate 20 ended in the area of Crosland Park in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was fatally shot late Wednesday in the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is classifying it as a gang-related shooting, according to a report from officers.

Officers say they received a call about gunshots at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Aldrich Street.

MORE | Man wanted in wild chase that ended with a plunge into canal

Officers found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County emergency medical crews.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting.

The victim was identified as Earnest S. Croft, 31, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. He was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound to the body. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

This investigation is in its early stages, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported.

At this time, there are no known suspect descriptions or motives. You can provide information about this crime anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime:

  • WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.
  • MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh signed an order on Tuesday that found in part that the South Carolina...
Judge rules that firing of SC disabilities director was illegal
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths Wednesday
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion

Latest News

Lacey Hoover, 17, is missing from Pittsburgh and may be in Sumter County.
Missing Pittsburgh girl may be in Sumter County, deputies say
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Troopers say the pedestrian was illegally crossing the road.
Pedestrian killed during collision in Richland County