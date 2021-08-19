SkyView
AG files lawsuit against Columbia over school mask mandate

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating state law with school mask mandate.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating state law with school mask mandate. (SOURCE: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia over its school mask mandate, saying the ordinance violates state law.

On Thursday, Wilson filed a lawsuit with the South Carolina Supreme Court. The Attorney General’s office says the lawsuit “would also apply to all cities, towns, counties, and school boards that have passed or are seeking to pass mask mandates similar to Columbia’s.”

The lawsuit points to the Court’s recent ruling in the Creswick v. University of South Carolina and Wilson case.

Wilson previously told Mayor Steve Benjamin he had until August 13 to rescind the mask ordinance.

You can read the entire lawsuit here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

