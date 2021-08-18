Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of school is often filled with excitement, maybe a bit of nerves, and in another pandemic school year, a lot of questions.

But for some students in Lexington County School District One, what didn’t come on the first day Tuesday morning were their buses.

“We were up at 6:45, and in my neighborhood, not one bus came through, elementary, middle, or high. We didn’t hear anything. It was silence,” said Kenai Major, the mom to an eighth-grader and kindergartener in Lexington One.

In a letter sent to families Tuesday afternoon, apologizing to those affected by the situation, Lexington One’s chief communications officer, Kathryn McPhail, wrote that “technical difficulties” were the cause, leading to online registration opening up later over the summer. As a result, the district gave families more time to register, but it said more families signed up for transportation at the end of last week than it anticipated, leading staff to have to reroute some bus lines.

McPhail wrote that the district emailed and text messaged families on Aug. 12, informing them that if they had not registered for transportation at that point, their children like would not have a spot on the bus.

Major said she never got that email or text message or any earlier communication about registering her kids for transportation.

She also didn’t see a post on the district’s Facebook page from Monday night, telling families that if they had not received a call from their children’s bus driver, they should find another way to get to school for the first week.

Major said her eighth-grade daughter ended up being late for the first day, after they had waited at their usual pickup time and spot for about an hour for a bus that never arrived.

“We just decided to hop in the car and drive to the school,” Major said. “Lines were long, long, long, long, long, long. It took at least 20 minutes just to get into the school. It was terrible.”

The district said the situation also affected families that had signed up earlier for transportation.

Among them was Nicole Book, who said she signed up her eighth grader and kindergartener right when registration opened a few weeks ago.

But when she still hadn’t heard from their bus drivers the day before the school year started, Book called the district office, estimating it took at least half an hour to get a person on the line instead of a busy tone, and found out her kids weren’t listed on the bus roster.

“You could hear the phone calls in the background, too,” Book said, adding that drivers seemed overwhelmed but wanted to help. “It was just — they were trying to help each other out. They were trying to figure out where these kids were, why they weren’t on the roster, how to find them in the computer.”

Book was able to get her students on the bus, but she said it was scary, not knowing until then if she would, and she worried about the families that weren’t as lucky.

“I had no idea if this was going to be an ongoing issue just for this week or for the next few months until this got sorted out, and having to figure that out the day before school starts, I think, is a little unreasonable on the district side of things,” she said.

Lexington One said it decided to post on Facebook on Monday night to inform families that they would need to find alternate transportation if they had not heard from their drivers, “because our transportation office received a high volume of calls, and people were getting a busy signal when they called.”

The district told families it hoped to have all students who had requested transportation placed on buses within a week.

Major’s eighth-grade daughter was able to catch a ride home — for Tuesday.

“But I do not know what tomorrow morning is going to bring,” she said. “I have no idea.”

