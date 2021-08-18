SkyView
SC State requiring masks for students, employees in campus facilities

SC State University has imposed a mandatory face covering directive effective immediately.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students and employees at South Carolina State University will now be required to wear masks in campus facilities.

After a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling, the university has imposed a mandatory face covering directive effective immediately.

All faculty, staff, students and visitors are required to wear masks inside all university buildings, except in personal offices, individual campus residence hall rooms and while eating.

University administration say they will continue to monitor the situation to determine the proper duration of requiring masks and/or any modification to the directive.

