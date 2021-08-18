Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 19-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman and threatening to kill her at a North Charleston home.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday. He was charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the reported kidnapping in which officers said the victim jumped out of a window and ran to a nearby business to call 911 after being held at gunpoint for several hours.

It happened on the afternoon of April 2 when officers responded to Gerald’s Tires on 3900 Dorchester Road for a report of a man outside the business with a gun.

When officers got to the scene they saw a man who fit the description of the offender who they said fled on foot and jumped multiple fences.

The victim said she was in a previous relationship with the suspect that had ended. Incident reports say the victim went to Simmons’ home to retrieve her belongings, but the Simmons became angry and started to accused the victim of “messing around” with her own cousin. The report states the suspect punched the victim in her face, took her phone, took out a gun and told her she was not leaving.

According to the victim, she was not allowed to leave the home from the night of April 1 to the afternoon of April 2, and during this time she said the suspect kept her in a room at gunpoint so she could not leave. The victim said that the suspect pointed the gun in her face and said he would shoot her multiple times.

A report states that when the suspect left the room, the victim grabbed her phone and jumped out of the window at which time the suspect began chasing the victim.

The victim then went into Gerald’s Tires, locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.