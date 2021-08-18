SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online

Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
By Gray New staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for allegedly selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, is accused of selling 125 authentic cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 buyers in March and April, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He charged customers around $10 per card, according to the department.

The department said Zhao got the cards through his job as a licensed pharmacist working for “Company 1,” described as a pharmacy that distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines at locations nationwide.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death,” Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. with the FBI’s Chicago Field Office said in the release.

“To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences.”

Zhao is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. He could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count if he’s convicted.

Zhao was arraigned Tuesday. CNN reports he pleaded not guilty and was ordered by the judge to tell his employer he’d been indicted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several South Carolina counties until 2 a.m.
More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Tornado Newberry County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County
SC State Supreme Court says UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools

Latest News

Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials call for booster shots
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths Wednesday