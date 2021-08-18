One of the best jazz vibraphonists is coming to town!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jazz will fill the air Saturday, August 21 as the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble welcomes Stefon Harris.

The four-time Grammy nominee and eight-time Best Mallet Player by the Jazz Journalists Association provides jaw-dropping skills on the vibraphone. Dr. Robert Gardiner, the director of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, says Stefon’s hands fly through the air like fireworks as he hits each note precisely and beautifully.

Stefon Harris has been named a recipient of the 2018 Doris Duke Artist Awards. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Martin E. Segal Award from Lincoln Center, has earned four Grammy nominations, and has been named Best Mallet player eight times by the Jazz Journalists Association.

The SC JAZZ Masterworks Ensemble is comprised of eighteen of the finest jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders across the Carolinas.

The concert is on Saturday, August 21 and begins at 7:30 p.m. at Harbison Theatre, 7300 College Street in Irmo. Masks will need to be worn at the venue.

Tickets are $50. You can call the Harbison Theatre box office at 803-407-5011 to purchase them or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sc-jazz-masterworks-ensemble-with-international-jazz-star-stefon-harris-tickets-163929933845

Dr. Gardiner is a professor at Lander University. In addition to directing the Masterworks Ensemble, he plays Friday nights at MOMS on Main restaurant and he plays Saturdays at Halls Chophouse – both in downtown Columbia.

