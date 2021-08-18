SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Nationwide bus driver shortage impacting SC schools

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Students across the state are heading back to class, but this year the person driving their bus might not be a familiar face.

That’s because a nationwide shortage of bus drivers is affecting districts in South Carolina.

“We desperately need good people,” said Billy Smith the Chief Operations Officer with the Kershaw County school district.

The driving force behind the shortage? COVID-related concerns, vaccine hesitancy, and enhanced unemployment benefits.

WIS checked in with districts across the midlands to get their status on bus driver vacancies.

Richland One says they are short 30 drivers, Richland Two has 22 bus driver openings, while Lexington-Richland Five is short 8 drivers.

Kershaw County schools have an immediate need for 20 bus drivers.

School officials say the need is so dire, district transportation leaders are stepping behind the wheel.

“All of our four area supervisors and district supervisor are all driving buses, trying to keep the routes as short as we can,” added Smith.

In the Low Country, one district is even asking an assistant principal with a commercial driver’s license and bus driving certification to step in and help out.

“I always believe in the team and helping the team out, so this is a small way I could do that, so I said sure, no problem. Everybody is doing something extra right now. It’s just happens I have a CDL,” said Dr. Mathis Burnette the Assistant Principal at Stratford High School.

The National School Transportation Association says the problem is not going away anytime soon, as it expects to have trouble providing consistent service throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

(National School Transportation Association)

If you’re interested in becoming a school bus driver click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several South Carolina counties until 2 a.m.
More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Tornado Newberry County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County
SC State Supreme Court says UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools

Latest News

Columbia City Council sends Chief Health Officer proposal to committee
Columbia City Council sends Chief Health Officer proposal to committee
Columbia City Council sends Chief Health Officer proposal to committee
Columbia City Council sends Chief Health Officer proposal to committee
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A few more showers & storms tonight through the end of the week
Tornado Newberry County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County