Nationwide bus driver shortage impacting SC schools

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Students across the state are heading back to class, but this year the person driving their bus might not be a familiar face.

That’s because a nationwide shortage of bus drivers is affecting districts in South Carolina.

“We desperately need good people,” said Billy Smith the Chief Operations Officer with the Kershaw County school district.

The driving force behind the shortage? COVID-related concerns, vaccine hesitancy, and enhanced unemployment benefits.

WIS checked in with districts across the midlands to get their status on bus driver vacancies.

Richland One says they are short 30 drivers, Richland Two has 22 bus driver openings, while Lexington-Richland Five is short 8 drivers.

Kershaw County schools have an immediate need for 20 bus drivers.

School officials say the need is so dire, district transportation leaders are stepping behind the wheel.

“All of our four area supervisors and district supervisor are all driving buses, trying to keep the routes as short as we can,” added Smith.

In the Low Country, one district is even asking an assistant principal with a commercial driver’s license and bus driving certification to step in and help out.

“I always believe in the team and helping the team out, so this is a small way I could do that, so I said sure, no problem. Everybody is doing something extra right now. It’s just happens I have a CDL,” said Dr. Mathis Burnette the Assistant Principal at Stratford High School.

The National School Transportation Association says the problem is not going away anytime soon, as it expects to have trouble providing consistent service throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

