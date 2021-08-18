First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity and a chance of showers and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers and storms, even for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. Most areas should remain dry. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· A few afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 30%. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

· A few more storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are between 30 and 40%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· This weekend features a few showers and storms. For now, rain chances are around 30% each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

· We’re tracking more activity in the tropics. Grace will not impact South Carolina. Henri will create a high threat of rip currents at SC beaches through the next few days.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, we'll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

We’re tracking a return to our typical summertime pattern over the next several days here in the Midlands. So, get ready for the heat, humidity and storms, even for your weekend.

A few showers and storms are in your forecast Thursday. Storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Watch out for some heavy rain at times Friday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Some showers and storms are possible this weekend. We don’t believe your weekend will be a complete washout though.

Rain chances are around 30% Saturday and Sunday for now. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Grace will continue to track west toward Mexico. Grace will not impact South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Henri is located in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is not expected to directly impact South Carolina. However, there will be a heightened threat of rip currents for South Carolina beaches for the next several days. Be careful at the beach.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

