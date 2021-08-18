Farrow Road temporarily closed due to downed utility lines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced that both directions of Farrow Road will be closed temporarily.

The closure has been caused due to utility lines being struck by a truck.

No injures have been reported. Deputies ask that residents avoid the area between Cushman Drive and Frye Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

