SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Farrow Road temporarily closed due to downed utility lines

Farrow Road temporarily closed due to downed utility lines
Farrow Road temporarily closed due to downed utility lines(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced that both directions of Farrow Road will be closed temporarily.

The closure has been caused due to utility lines being struck by a truck.

No injures have been reported. Deputies ask that residents avoid the area between Cushman Drive and Frye Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several South Carolina counties until 2 a.m.
Tornado Newberry County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County
More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
SC State Supreme Court says UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools

Latest News

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh signed an order on Tuesday that found in part that the South Carolina...
Judge rules that firing of SC disabilities director was illegal
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reporting another spike in new COVID-19 cases
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour