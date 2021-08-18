SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clemson University to require masks on campus effective immediately

(Clemson University)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson University will require masks on campus, the school announced Tuesday night.

The University of South Carolina made the same decision earlier in the evening.

“Following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision announced earlier today which permits higher education institutions to require a universal mask mandate, Clemson will require masks in all of its statewide buildings including classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces,” the released announcement said.

The requirement is effective immediately for a period of three weeks.

This three-week period coincides with the greatest risk predicted by our public health team’s modeling of the disease, the school said.

“Masks were shown in our models to a have significant impact on curbing the spread of the virus and correspondingly enhances our ability to stay in person,” according to the release.

The university will continue to evaluate all public health data as it mitigates the prevalence of COVID-19 while maximizing opportunities to continue in-person classes.

Additional details will be available on Clemson’s COVID website beginning Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several South Carolina counties until 2 a.m.
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 3,000 hospitalizations
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion
Some Lexington One students left without rides on first day of school after bus confusion
What questions do YOU have as children head back to class?
WATCH: WIS News 10′s ‘Back-to-School’ special report
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several South Carolina counties until 2 a.m.