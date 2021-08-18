SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Carowinds reinstates face mask policy

Carowinds is now requiring all guests ages 5 and older to wear a face mask.
Carowinds is now requiring all guests ages 5 and older to wear a face mask.(Carowinds)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carowinds is now requiring all guests ages 5 and older to wear a face mask while indoors.

The amusement park announced its face mask policy is effective beginning Wednesday, August 18. Guests are required to wear a mask while indoors, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

According to Carowind’s website, face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allow virus particles to escape.

Reservations are no longer required for any guest, but you are encouraged to purchase Daily Tickets or Season Passes online in advance for your visit.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several South Carolina counties until 2 a.m.
Tornado Newberry County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County
More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
SC State Supreme Court says UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools

Latest News

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour
Jeffery Baker Jr.
Deputies arrest man in connection to woman’s shooting death at Darlington County nightclub
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh signed an order on Tuesday that found in part that the South Carolina...
Judge rules that firing of SC disabilities director was illegal
SC State University has imposed a mandatory face covering directive effective immediately.
SC State requiring masks for students, employees in campus facilities