Wreck causes temporary power outage in Columbia

Officers say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing a temporary power outage.
Officers say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing a temporary power outage.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning wreck caused a temporary power outage in parts of downtown Columbia, Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department are clearing the scene at the 1100 block of Devine street between Assembly Street and Main Street.

According to officials, a vehicle struck a utility pole just before 7:50 a.m..

No injuries have been reported.

