Two arrested after police discover cocaine during routine traffic stop

Rodney Keeter and Travas Jones
Rodney Keeter and Travas Jones(Gaston Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after law enforcement say they discovered cocaine during a routine traffic stop in Gaston.

According to officials, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle with an expired license plate around 11 a.m., Monday.

During the stop, officers say they lawfully searched the vehicle and found 20 grams of crack cocaine near the center console.

Officers say Rodney Keeter, 50, was arrested for trafficking cocaine base 1st offense and Travas Jones, 41, was arrested for trafficking cocaine base 3rd offense.

