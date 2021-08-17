Strike up the band! You have the chance to blow your horn, beat a drum, or strum a guitar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dust off that old instrument. No matter your musical level, the Congaree New Horizons Band Program has a seat just for you. The group is open to anyone 50 and older who’d like to play an instrument. (I.D. cards are not checked at the door, so the organizers wink and say you’ll still get to be part of the group no matter your age.)

Dr. Mandi Schlegel and Lauren Meccia are the leaders. They joined me on WIS TV Midday to let viewers know a new season is beginning and now is a great time to jump in. Dr. Schlegel is Assistant Professor of Instrumental Music Education and the Director of Congaree New Horizons Band Program. And Meccia is an Instructor of Jazz Studies and a well-known singer in the state. The New Horizons group includes three bands – beginner, intermediate, and advanced. It also includes two jazz big bands, two jazz combos, a flute choir, and many other musical options.

Autoplay Caption

Learn more about how you can fit into the program by attending the upcoming open house. It’s Monday, August 23 at 6 p.m. at 851 Park Street in downtown Columbia.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.