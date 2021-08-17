SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Superintendent of Education to speak on COVID-19 school recommendations

The superintendent’s office says Spearman has scheduled her conference to start at 11 a.m....
The superintendent’s office says Spearman has scheduled her conference to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Columbia.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she plans to hold a news conference to discuss COVID-19 recommendations in schools.

The superintendent’s office says Spearman has scheduled her conference to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Columbia.

Spearman will be joined by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell as well as members of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

That new conference follows Governor Henry McMasters’ ban of mask mandates and several school boards voting against his order to mandate masks.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina
This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall

Latest News

Officers say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing a temporary power outage.
Wreck causes temporary power outage in Columbia
DHEC: Majority of S.C. COVID-19 cases in July were those not fully vaccinated
25 years later, a Midlands woman is hoping to bring attention to her father’s death.
25-year cold case investigation continues in Richland County
wis
FIRST ALERT - Fred will bring another round of strong storms to the area today, while we are also watching Grace and Henri