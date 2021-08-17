Richland One votes to require face masks in all schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland One Board of School Commissioners has voted to require face masks in all schools within its district.

District officials say students and staff will be required to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks must be worn inside elementary, middle, and high schools. Masks will also be required in administrative buildings and on school buses.

The district is also encouraging students and staff who are eligible (ages 12 and up) to get vaccinated.

Unvaccinated students and staff who are in close contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Fully vaccinated students and staff who are in close contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine unless they exhibit COVID symptoms

