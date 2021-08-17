SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combine to over $500 million

Players can choose to play for a $242 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night or a $274...
Players can choose to play for a $242 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night or a $274 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With no winner, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combined are topping over half a billion dollars.

Players can choose to play for a $242 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night or a $274 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina came within one number of winning it all.

A customer at Ken’s Corner on the Pamplico Hwy. in Florence won $50,000 playing Powerball, lotto officials say.

Not only did the ticket holder match four white ball numbers, lotto officials say they also matched the red Powerball number drawn Saturday. The numbers selected were 6, 21, 49, 65, 67 with the Powerball number being 18.

Lotto officials say the odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

Tickets for tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot need to be bought by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. Lotto officials say the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

Powerball tickets need to be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. Officials say odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina
This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall

Latest News

Hantke, his son Jackson, his uncle and cousin were the ones in that 1-in-500,000 chance of...
‘Craziest thing in my lifetime:’ Four people struck by lightning while golfing
Rodney Keeter and Travas Jones
Two arrested after police discover cocaine during routine traffic stop
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law