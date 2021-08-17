NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado has touched down in Newberry Couty.

The tornado was located in Jenkinsvillen near VC Summer Nuclear Station.

It reported moving north at 20 mph around 4 p.m.

Several citizens and law enforcement say they saw the tornado moving through Dreher Island State Park.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fairfield and east-central Newberry Counties, including Pomaria, Peak, and Little Mountain.

4:03PM This warned tornado is now Radar Confirmed. Take cover if you are in the Little Mountain area or along the Newberry/Lexington County line! pic.twitter.com/8qheeCcbc8 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) August 17, 2021

Citizens are encouraged to take cover.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

