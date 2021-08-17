SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County

Tornado Newberry County
Tornado Newberry County(NWS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado has touched down in Newberry Couty.

The tornado was located in Jenkinsvillen near VC Summer Nuclear Station.

It reported moving north at 20 mph around 4 p.m.

Several citizens and law enforcement say they saw the tornado moving through Dreher Island State Park.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fairfield and east-central Newberry Counties, including Pomaria, Peak, and Little Mountain.

Citizens are encouraged to take cover.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warnings issued for Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Fairfield Counties until 4:30 p.m.
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina

Latest News

Breaking news graphic
SC State Supreme Court says UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Tuesday
Strike up the band!
Strike up the band!