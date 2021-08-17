SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina
This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: SC Superintendent of Education to speak on COVID-19 school recommendations
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
The superintendent’s office says Spearman has scheduled her conference to start at 11 a.m....
WATCH LIVE: SC Superintendent of Education to speak on COVID-19 school recommendations
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse