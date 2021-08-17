SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina
This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall

Latest News

Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm
Haitians are struggling to find help after a devastating earthquake killed over 1,400 and...
Haitians struggle to find help after deadly earthquake
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Shoppers lineup to enter a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. New...
New Zealand implements strict lockdown after single COVID-19 case found