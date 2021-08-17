SkyView
Money Matters: What to do financially as a newlywed

By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Married couples seem to have tons of questions regarding their finances.

What are some of the goals newlyweds should try to establish initially?

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says financial issues are the biggest reason for breakups, arguments, or anything else in a relationship.

“Initial conversations should be around basic goals, spending habits, experience in debt, or if they have debt,” said Bradley. “Also a family history of how their families work with money.”

To determine if you’re on the right track for success -- Bradley says sitting down and creating financial a plan, no matter the phase of life you’re in, is a huge determining factor.

Having an estate plan almost immediately is extremely important.

“As a house, kids, cars come into the picture, you want to update those estate plans... often,” Bradley said.

For more information visit www.capitalcityfinancialpartners.com.

