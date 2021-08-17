Man charged with illegal conduct with underage girl in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man is in jail after an investigation of inappropriate acts with a child, officials say.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Tyree Rashad Whitaker, 28, was charged Friday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor-1st degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers say information gathered in the case indicates Whitaker sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14 on multiple occasions since 2018.

He also is suspected of giving the girl oxycodone and other prescription medications over the past two years, police say.

Whitaker is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.

