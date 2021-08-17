LR5 to begin school year at high COVID warning level, one below shutting down classrooms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When Lexington Richland School District 5 welcomes students back full-time on Wednesday, they will already be one step away from school closures.

LR5 Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross is hopeful, though, that parents, students, and teachers will work together to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates and avoid any total school shutdowns.

Using DHEC data, the district has created five levels of color-coded mitigation guidance for school operations.

The levels of mitigation are as follows:

Blue - open schools, no mitigation measures, essentially pre-pandemic conditions

Green - open schools, low mitigation, low community transmission, and low positive case rate on District Covid-19 dashboard (under five percent)

Yellow - open schools, moderate mitigation, moderate community transmission, and moderate positive case rate on District Covid-19 dashboard (between five and 10 percent)

Orange - open schools, high mitigation, high community transmission, and his positive case rate on District Covid-19 dashboard (between 10 and 15 percent)

Red - closed schools

While LR5 schools will open at level orange, Dr. Ross said that’s not how officials envisioned starting this fall.

“We believed at the beginning when we started to draft this that we would open up in green,” he said. “But as we saw county transmission rates increase, it moved us to what we’re calling level four orange.”

Among the mitigation steps outlined in the district’s planning documents, level orange would have high-risk extracurricular activities or sports put on hold. Ross said there’s no data to support such a move at this point.

“I don’t believe we’re closer to red, I believe we’re closer to yellow because we’re going to work together as a community to reduce the spread and protect our children and our staff,” Ross said.

Ross emphasized that exact numbers and figures that would indicate a move to level red and the closure of certain schools are not publicized because that data is often tested. He assured that officials will be constantly monitoring transmission rates and adjust accordingly.

In addition to the mitigation strategies being taken, such as avoiding common areas and quarantining students at three feet or closer proximity, emotional support teams will be available in schools throughout the district to help students cope with fears and anxieties that come with return to the classroom.

“We are ready to receive them just as they are, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated, masked or unmasked, we’re ready to receive them,” Ross said.

LR5 released a statement regarding Richland County Council’s face mask ordinance saying:

“School District Five is comprised of two counties, Richland and Lexington, with half of our schools located in each county. To provide consistency for our School District Five family, the district will continue to follow the 2021-22 budget proviso 1.108 in all of our schools, which states that no school district may require the wearing of face masks by students and staff in educational facilities.

We continue to strongly encourage students and staff to wear face masks and to consult with their individual health care providers about other mitigation measures, including the vaccine. The district has and will continue to follow all safety measures recommended by state and federal authorities related to the pandemic.

We encourage the community to visit the School District Five resources page at www.LexRich5.org/COVID19 for information on mitigation strategies and procedures.

Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate the cooperation of our stakeholders as we return to school to educate our children.”

