SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

LR5 to begin school year at high COVID warning level, one below shutting down classrooms

By Nick Neville
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When Lexington Richland School District 5 welcomes students back full-time on Wednesday, they will already be one step away from school closures.

LR5 Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross is hopeful, though, that parents, students, and teachers will work together to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates and avoid any total school shutdowns.

Using DHEC data, the district has created five levels of color-coded mitigation guidance for school operations.

The levels of mitigation are as follows:

  • Blue - open schools, no mitigation measures, essentially pre-pandemic conditions
  • Green - open schools, low mitigation, low community transmission, and low positive case rate on District Covid-19 dashboard (under five percent)
  • Yellow - open schools, moderate mitigation, moderate community transmission, and moderate positive case rate on District Covid-19 dashboard (between five and 10 percent)
  • Orange - open schools, high mitigation, high community transmission, and his positive case rate on District Covid-19 dashboard (between 10 and 15 percent)
  • Red - closed schools

While LR5 schools will open at level orange, Dr. Ross said that’s not how officials envisioned starting this fall.

“We believed at the beginning when we started to draft this that we would open up in green,” he said. “But as we saw county transmission rates increase, it moved us to what we’re calling level four orange.”

Among the mitigation steps outlined in the district’s planning documents, level orange would have high-risk extracurricular activities or sports put on hold. Ross said there’s no data to support such a move at this point.

“I don’t believe we’re closer to red, I believe we’re closer to yellow because we’re going to work together as a community to reduce the spread and protect our children and our staff,” Ross said.

Ross emphasized that exact numbers and figures that would indicate a move to level red and the closure of certain schools are not publicized because that data is often tested. He assured that officials will be constantly monitoring transmission rates and adjust accordingly.

In addition to the mitigation strategies being taken, such as avoiding common areas and quarantining students at three feet or closer proximity, emotional support teams will be available in schools throughout the district to help students cope with fears and anxieties that come with return to the classroom.

“We are ready to receive them just as they are, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated, masked or unmasked, we’re ready to receive them,” Ross said.

LR5 released a statement regarding Richland County Council’s face mask ordinance saying:

“School District Five is comprised of two counties, Richland and Lexington, with half of our schools located in each county. To provide consistency for our School District Five family, the district will continue to follow the 2021-22 budget proviso 1.108 in all of our schools, which states that no school district may require the wearing of face masks by students and staff in educational facilities.

We continue to strongly encourage students and staff to wear face masks and to consult with their individual health care providers about other mitigation measures, including the vaccine. The district has and will continue to follow all safety measures recommended by state and federal authorities related to the pandemic.

We encourage the community to visit the School District Five resources page at www.LexRich5.org/COVID19 for information on mitigation strategies and procedures.

Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate the cooperation of our stakeholders as we return to school to educate our children.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sources close to the situation say that Staley and the university do not have an extension in...
Dawn Staley, Gamecocks extension ‘not a done deal’
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina
Back in June, several owners told WIS that the end of federal unemployment benefits may draw in...
‘Optimistic that things will pick up’: Restaurant owners continue struggling through staffing crisis

Latest News

LR5 to begin school year at high COVID warning level, one below shutting down classrooms
LR5 to begin school year at high COVID warning level, one below shutting down classrooms
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
Richland One votes to require face masks in all schools
South Carolina State University
S.C. State postpones start of fall classes
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools