Girl Scouts are rolling out a new cookie this year

Adventurefuls
Adventurefuls(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new treat will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The brownie-inspired Adventurefuls have caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

“Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program,” the Girl Scouts organization said in a news release.

“Every bite of Adventurefuls is full of indulgent brownie-inspired flavor with a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures, for an incredible taste of adventure in every bite,” according to the news release.

The new cookies will be sold alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Also new this year, the Girl Scouts announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands kicks off cookie season in December. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

