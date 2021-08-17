FIRST ALERT - Fred will bring another round of strong storms to the area today, while we are also watching Grace and Henri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

FIRST ALERT DAYS - Tuesday, and Wednesday

We are tracking tropical downpours from Fred expected to impact the Midlands again today and continue into Wed.

The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday, Clearing expected Wednesday afternoon

Locally heavy rain may lead to flooding in some areas

Temperatures will settle in the low 80s Mon. - Wed.

First Alert Weather Summary

We’re keeping a close eye on Fred. The storm has made landfall over Florida. It will continue to weaken and allow plenty of moisture to move in from the south. This pattern will give us more moisture to work with for showers and storms to develop here in the Midlands through at least Wednesday. Some storms could even be severe today. Monday we saw a lot of rain, therefore we are starting the day with saturated ground, so watch any storms that develop today.

We could see localized flooding from some of the storms, therefore low-lying and flood prone areas should be monitored. Rain totals will settle around and inch in most areas.

The lower temperatures will be the silver lining of this forecast as daytime highs stay in the low to mid 80s until the tropical moisture move away from the area.

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Grace located just north of Jamaica. It’s moving west and is expected to stay south of Cuba. The system is expected to strengthen over the next few days and will cross the Yucatan and head into Mexico. Grace is not a threat to us.

Tropical Storm Henri is just east of Bermuda. This system will loop around the Island and then move back out into the open waters of the Atlantic. Henri is not a threat to us.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Alert Day Tuesday: Periods of rain and storms (80%). Highs in the low 80s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Periods of rain and storms (70%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s

Friday: A few isolated storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

