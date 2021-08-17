Columbia man arrested in connection to August fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one person.

Jerod Dequin Goodwin, 20, is accused of shooting an acquaintance after an argument and leaving the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim was identified on August 16 as Genesis Williams, 28, of Eastover, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that Williams and Goodwin had been at a club together before the shooting on August 15. The two left the club and began arguing.

When they stopped around 7 a.m. on August 15 and got out of the car in the 2000 block of Dominion Drive, Goodwin allegedly pulled a gun out and shot Willaims. Goodwin then got in William’s car and drove away.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Williams with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to deputies.

Goodwin was arrested by the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday morning in Lexington. He was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Goodwin is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and larceny.

