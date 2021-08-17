SkyView
Columbia city leaders urging residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Midlands

The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.(WALB)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise, leaders with the City of Columbia are offering several free vaccine clinics and urging residents to get vaccinated .

The City of Columbia is partnering with Prisma Health, SC DHEC and Lexington Medical Center to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at city operated facilities.

The city is increasing vaccination efforts across the Midlands as a part of the Mayor’s “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign to inform Midlands citizens of the free, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations.

In August, SC DHEC will distribute all three vaccinations, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive
  • Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

For more information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/

