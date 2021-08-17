SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Carolina Panthers: Masks required in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium

All guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.
Members of the Carolina Panthers stand during a special presentation in an empty stadium before...
Members of the Carolina Panthers stand during a special presentation in an empty stadium before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers say masks will be required for everyone in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

All guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they have updated the health and safety protocols at Bank of America Stadium in accordance with the upcoming City of Charlotte indoor mask guidelines.

Face coverings are not required outdoors.

Officials say masks will be available at stadium entrance points as well as at guest relations and security booths. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in all areas.

“Our stadium operations staff has worked diligently to provide a game-day experience that is both safe and enjoyable. Many of the same protocols that were utilized in 2020 will remain, including cashless transactions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and communicate any further updates,” a team press release read.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several South Carolina counties until 2 a.m.
More than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state are asking Gov. McMaster to lift the ban...
1,000+ doctors, pediatricians in SC ask governor, general assembly to lift ban on mask mandate in schools
Tornado Newberry County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Newberry County
SC State Supreme Court says UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus
Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools

Latest News

The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19
Preliminary data suggests the general population might need a booster about eight months after...
Biden to announce plan for COVID-19 booster shots
Columbia City Council sends Chief Health Officer proposal to committee
Columbia City Council sends Chief Health Officer proposal to committee
Clemson University to require masks on campus effective immediately