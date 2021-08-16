SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suit against SC gov over federal unemployment aid dismissed

McMaster has said the extra benefits were contributing to workforce shortages across the state.
McMaster has said the extra benefits were contributing to workforce shortages across the state.(WRDW)
By AP
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by four jobless South Carolinians against Gov. Henry McMaster over his decision earlier this summer to exit the federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents.

State Judge Lawton McIntosh wrote in a Friday order that it was up to state officials to leave the coronavirus pandemic assistance programs that provide additional federal funds to the jobless.

The residents had said they couldn’t make ends meet despite extensive job searches and wanted a judge to order officials to rejoin the programs.

McMaster has said the extra benefits were contributing to workforce shortages across the state.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sources close to the situation say that Staley and the university do not have an extension in...
Dawn Staley, Gamecocks extension ‘not a done deal’
Back in June, several owners told WIS that the end of federal unemployment benefits may draw in...
‘Optimistic that things will pick up’: Restaurant owners continue struggling through staffing crisis
SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
South Carolina is the 46th state to enact an Open Carry with Training law.
‘They can decide whether they want to carry open or concealed’: SC Open Carry Law now in effect
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of...
Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Latest News

This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall
Officials say the chase started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County...
Officials release identity of man killed in I-26 officer involved shooting
Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to...
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in South Carolina
The protest began about 8 a.m. Monday outside district headquarters.
Pickens County parents protest, start petition against district’s virtual learning decision