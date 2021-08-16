Suit against SC gov over federal unemployment aid dismissed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by four jobless South Carolinians against Gov. Henry McMaster over his decision earlier this summer to exit the federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents.

State Judge Lawton McIntosh wrote in a Friday order that it was up to state officials to leave the coronavirus pandemic assistance programs that provide additional federal funds to the jobless.

The residents had said they couldn’t make ends meet despite extensive job searches and wanted a judge to order officials to rejoin the programs.

McMaster has said the extra benefits were contributing to workforce shortages across the state.

