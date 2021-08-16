SkyView
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall

This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair announced Monday it will be holding the event in person this Fall.

After adapting to a free, drive-through fair in 2020 because of Coronavirus, the S.C. State Fair will once again welcome guests in person for 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides, entertainment and the free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair.”

Fair officials say they are committed to following the latest COVID-19 health guidelines and ensuring a safe event for everyone.

“For more than 150 years, the South Carolina State Fair has brought families and friends together to create lifelong memories,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith, who served as the 2020 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. “As always, safety is our top priority, and we’ve taken extra precautions this year, including increased health and safety measures and a new mandatory clear bag policy.”

The event is scheduled to have nearly 70 rides and more than 90 food stands.

Fair officials say guests will find everything ­— from fried cookie dough and donut burgers, to staples such as Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs.

According to fair officials, the event is closely following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendations and strategies to prevent and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and maintain healthy business operations.

The event will follow the latest CDC, state and local mask guidelines, have increased hand sanitation stations, offer limited contact payment options, provide increased cleaning protocols and display hygiene signage throughout the Fairgrounds.

“The health of our guests is of the upmost importance, and we ask that each guest does their part by following our latest event policies,” said Smith. “We strongly encourage all fairgoers to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend, knowing that vaccines remain the best protection from the virus.”

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present, and the S.C. State Fair asks that fairgoers help protect themselves and others by following the event’s safety protocols — as well as state and local public health recommendations and mandates.

Visit SCStateFair.org for the latest COVID-19 precautions and policies.

