SLED investigating officer-involved shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead and two people are hurt after a chase that started on Interstate 26 in Newberry County near the Laurens County line and ended near the Lexington County line.

Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office say they got a call about an overturned vehicle on I-26 at mile marker 60 around 5:51 p.m., Sunday.

According to deputies, a Good Samaritan who stopped to help was then carjacked.

Officials say the suspect was spotted at mile marker 72 and a chase ensued.

Deputies say the suspect hit several cars on the interstate, including a deputy’s car, during the pursuit.

According to officials, the suspect then took exit 96 (Peak exit), turned around and started driving back toward Newberry.

After the chase, deputies say the suspect got out of the car at mile marker 91 and charged at law enforcement.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says a deputy then shot and killed the suspect.

As of right now there is no word on if the suspect had a weapon at the time of the shooting.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner are investigating.

No deputies were reportedly hurt during the incident.

