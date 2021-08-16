SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources close to the situation say that Staley and the university do not have an extension in...
Dawn Staley, Gamecocks extension ‘not a done deal’
Back in June, several owners told WIS that the end of federal unemployment benefits may draw in...
‘Optimistic that things will pick up’: Restaurant owners continue struggling through staffing crisis
SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
Nathaniel Johnson
14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting
South Carolina is the 46th state to enact an Open Carry with Training law.
‘They can decide whether they want to carry open or concealed’: SC Open Carry Law now in effect

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops...
US agency opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system
Rep. Scott Perry, while parroting former President Donald Trump's false election claims, was...
Pennsylvania lawmaker under fire for alleged support of overthrowing election