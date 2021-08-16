Richland Co. Council passes mask ordinance for Pre-K, elementary and middle schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County council passed an ordinance that requires masks be worn indoors in public and private schools which serve 2 through 14-year-olds Monday night.

The ordinance requires all “all faculty, staff, children over the age of two, and visitors in all buildings at public and private schools or daycares whose purpose is to educate or care for children between the ages of two and fourteen to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

The ordinance carries a $100 fine for any person connected to the school who can enforce the ordinance onsite.

It impacts public and private pre-k through middle schools.

It takes effect immediately, and impacts schools Richland School District One, Richland School District Two, and Lexington Richland School District Five.

The council’s actions come after the Columbia City Council passed a similar ordinance earlier in August.

That ordinance began a war of words between Mayor Steve Benjamin, Governor Henry McMaster, and State Attorney General Alan Wilson.

McMaster and Wilson argue Columbia’s ordinance violates state law. A one-year law in the state budget prohibits districts from using state funds to enforce a mask mandate.

Benjamin argued the ordinance is a health imperative, and the city has the right to enforce it with local funds.

The Richland County ordinance cites portions of South Carolina code to lay out the council’s jurisdiction and power to act.

READ: Here are the temporary SC laws related to COVID-19, schools, masks and vaccines

Wilson’s office sent a statement reading:

“The Legislature passed provisos prohibiting mask and vaccination mandates. We believe the rule of law should be followed.”

McMaster’s spokesperson Brian Symmes sent a statement reading:

“Whether it’s a city council or a county council trying to pass mask mandates in schools, it clearly violates state law.

That said, the governor’s position remains unchanged – a parent’s decision alone should be the deciding factor in whether their child wears a facemask in school.”

